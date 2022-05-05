Adecco group appoints Sodexo boss Denis Machuel as next CEO

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.S has appointed as its new chief executive Denis Macheul, the boss of French multinational food service company Sodexo EXHO.PA, the Swiss staffing company said on Thursday.

Macheul will replace Alain Dehaize in the role from July 1, Adecco said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

