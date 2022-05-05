Adecco group appoints Sodexo boss Denis Machuel as next CEO

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Adecco has appointed as its new chief executive Denis Macheul, the boss of French multinational food service company Sodexo, the Swiss staffing company said on Thursday.

Macheul will replace Alain Dehaize in the role from July 1, Adecco said.

