Adecco Group Announces Updated Strategy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) said it will present the Group's upcoming 'Future@Work' strategy cycle, and outline new financial goals at the virtual Capital Markets Day. Future@Work will focus the Group around three business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis. The Group said this brand-driven organisation structure will further improve focus, reduce complexity and enhance resource allocation, while accelerating the digitalisation of the Group.

For the next strategy cycle, Group has set dual revenue growth strategy: gaining market share in Adecco, and investing in the faster growth segments of Talent Solutions and Modis. The financial goals also include: a higher EBITA margin corridor of 3.0-6.0% through the cycle; and strong cash flow delivering cash conversion of greater than 90% on average through the cycle.

The Group said its trading in the period since the third quarter 2020 results announcement on 3 November has been modestly ahead of management's expectations.

