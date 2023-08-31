Adecco Group (AHEXF) Price Target Increased by 10.08% to 42.52

The average one-year price target for Adecco Group (OTC:AHEXF) has been revised to 42.52 / share. This is an increase of 10.08% from the prior estimate of 38.63 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.23 to a high of 52.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.26% from the latest reported closing price of 33.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHEXF is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 32,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,884K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHEXF by 9.95% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 2,198K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,081K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHEXF by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,927K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHEXF by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.