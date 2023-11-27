Adecco Group AG - ADR (AHEXY) Price Target Increased by 6.35% to 22.73

The average one-year price target for Adecco Group AG - ADR (OTC:AHEXY) has been revised to 22.73 / share. This is an increase of 6.35% from the prior estimate of 21.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.43 to a high of 27.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of 23.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHEXY is 0.00%, an increase of 51.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.51% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 54.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHEXY by 55.90% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 45.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHEXY by 52.42% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

