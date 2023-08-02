Adecco Group AG - ADR (AHEXY) Price Target Increased by 5.23% to 20.00

The average one-year price target for Adecco Group AG - ADR (OTC:AHEXY) has been revised to 20.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 19.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.77 to a high of 25.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.83% from the latest reported closing price of 20.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHEXY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.62% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 2K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHEXY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

