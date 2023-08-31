Adecco Group AG - ADR (AHEXY) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 22.07

The average one-year price target for Adecco Group AG - ADR (OTC:AHEXY) has been revised to 22.07 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of 20.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.25 to a high of 27.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.81% from the latest reported closing price of 21.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHEXY is 0.00%, a decrease of 38.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.69% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHEXY by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 24.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHEXY by 245.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.