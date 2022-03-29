Adecco eyes 6% EBITA margin mid-term

Adecco is eyeing a mid-term increase in its profitability margin, it said on Tuesday. The staffing group reconfirmed its targets for earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 3%-6% through the business cycle but said it now had "line of sight" to a margin at the upper end of that range.

"Having achieved a sector-leading EBITA margin at 4.6% in 2021, the Group has line of sight to a 6% EBITA margin mid-term," the Swiss staffing group said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day.

It also set new ambitions to achieve an EBITA margin of 3%-6% for its Adecco business unit, and 7%-10% for both its LHH and Akkodis business units.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Miranda Murray)

