Adecco expects employers to cut jobs as governments reduce COVID-19 aid

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Staffing company Adecco ADEN.S expects employers to implement massive job cuts as governments scale back COVID-19 support schemes, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said on Thursday.

"The consequences are pretty clear...we expect a serious increase in restructurings and lay-offs," Dehaze told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. "In some industries, massive lay-offs."

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.