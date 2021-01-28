Adecco expects employers to cut jobs as governments reduce COVID-19 aid

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Staffing company Adecco expects employers to implement massive job cuts as governments scale back COVID-19 support schemes, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said on Thursday.

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Staffing company Adecco ADEN.S expects employers to implement massive job cuts as governments scale back COVID-19 support schemes, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said on Thursday.

"The consequences are pretty clear...we expect a serious increase in restructurings and lay-offs," Dehaze told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. "In some industries, massive lay-offs."

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More