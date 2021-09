Adecco buys France's QAPA for initial consideration of 65 mln euros

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S is buying QAPA, France's second-largest provider of digital workforce solutions, for an initial consideration of 65 million euros ($77.2 million), the Swiss staffing group said on Tuesday.

QAPA had 45 million euros in turnover in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 and has around 60 employees. In 2020, revenues rose nearly 90% year-on-year "and are expected to continue to grow vigorously", Adecco said.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.