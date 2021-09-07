Adecco buys France's QAPA for initial consideration of 65 mln euros

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Adecco Group is buying QAPA, France's second-largest provider of digital workforce solutions, for an initial consideration of 65 million euros ($77.2 million), the Swiss staffing group said on Tuesday.

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S is buying QAPA, France's second-largest provider of digital workforce solutions, for an initial consideration of 65 million euros ($77.2 million), the Swiss staffing group said on Tuesday.

QAPA had 45 million euros in turnover in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 and has around 60 employees. In 2020, revenues rose nearly 90% year-on-year "and are expected to continue to grow vigorously", Adecco said.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters