Is Adecco (AHEXY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adecco SA (AHEXY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecco SA is one of 258 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adecco SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHEXY's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AHEXY has returned about 30% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 1.4% on average. This shows that Adecco SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.8%.

The consensus estimate for Mitie Group PLC.'s current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecco SA belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.2% so far this year, meaning that AHEXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mitie Group PLC. belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved +16% year to date.

Adecco SA and Mitie Group PLC. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

