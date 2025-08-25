Is Adecco (AHEXY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adecco SA (AHEXY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adecco SA is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecco SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHEXY's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AHEXY has returned 36.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adecco SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MasterCard (MA). The stock has returned 13.8% year-to-date.

In MasterCard's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adecco SA is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.8% so far this year, so AHEXY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MasterCard belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +7.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Adecco SA and MasterCard. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

