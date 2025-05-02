ADEA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.71, changing hands as high as $12.79 per share. Adeia Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADEA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.6801 per share, with $17.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.76.

