ADDYY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adidas Salomon AG (Symbol: ADDYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.32, changing hands as high as $125.09 per share. Adidas Salomon AG shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADDYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADDYY's low point in its 52 week range is $99.40 per share, with $137.7299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.57.

