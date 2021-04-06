ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ADDvantage Technologies Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 ADDvantage Technologies Group had US$5.73m of debt, an increase on US$1.70m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$5.40m in cash leading to net debt of about US$328.0k.

How Healthy Is ADDvantage Technologies Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:AEY Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ADDvantage Technologies Group had liabilities of US$11.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.50m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.40m in cash and US$7.21m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.19m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, ADDvantage Technologies Group has a market capitalization of US$33.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, ADDvantage Technologies Group has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is ADDvantage Technologies Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, ADDvantage Technologies Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$49m, which is a fall of 21%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did ADDvantage Technologies Group's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$9.4m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$5.9m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for ADDvantage Technologies Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.