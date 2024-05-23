News & Insights

Addvalue Technologies Secures Lucrative Deals

May 23, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has announced securing new contracts and orders worth $5.39 million, boosting its order book to $8.92 million. The deals, which involve proprietary communication modules and satellite data relay systems, are expected to be fulfilled by March 2025 and are projected to have a significant positive impact on the company’s financial performance for the year.

