Addvalue Technologies Secures Lucrative Deals

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has announced securing new contracts and orders worth $5.39 million, boosting its order book to $8.92 million. The deals, which involve proprietary communication modules and satellite data relay systems, are expected to be fulfilled by March 2025 and are projected to have a significant positive impact on the company’s financial performance for the year.

