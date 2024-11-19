News & Insights

Stocks

Addvalue Partners with D-Orbit for Advanced Satellite Connectivity

November 19, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Addvalue Technologies Ltd and D-Orbit have teamed up to deploy Addvalue’s Inter-satellite Data Relay System (IDRS™) for D-Orbit’s ION spacecraft mission, set to launch in 2025. This partnership aims to revolutionize data connectivity for LEO satellites, providing an always-on, near real-time connection that enhances tasking and data transfer capabilities. With a mission duration of 18 months, this collaboration promises to offer advanced infrastructure-as-a-service to D-Orbit’s customers, enabling seamless data communication.

For further insights into SG:A31 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.