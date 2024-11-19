Addvalue Partners with D-Orbit for Advanced Satellite Connectivity

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd and D-Orbit have teamed up to deploy Addvalue’s Inter-satellite Data Relay System (IDRS™) for D-Orbit’s ION spacecraft mission, set to launch in 2025. This partnership aims to revolutionize data connectivity for LEO satellites, providing an always-on, near real-time connection that enhances tasking and data transfer capabilities. With a mission duration of 18 months, this collaboration promises to offer advanced infrastructure-as-a-service to D-Orbit’s customers, enabling seamless data communication.

