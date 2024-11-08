Addus HomeCare price target raised to $141 from $137 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to $141 from $137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model as 3Q24 results were slightly above consensus.
