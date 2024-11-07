Addus HomeCare price target raised to $141 from $137 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to $141 from $137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its earnings beat was driven primarily by higher total product sales ( 8%) where HIV ( 5%) and Veklury ( 150%) were the biggest contributors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ADUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.