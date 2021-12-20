Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Addus HomeCare's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Addus HomeCare had debt of US$220.7m, up from US$61.7m in one year. However, it does have US$152.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$68.3m.

How Healthy Is Addus HomeCare's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ADUS Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Addus HomeCare had liabilities of US$112.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$254.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$152.4m as well as receivables valued at US$136.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$78.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Addus HomeCare has a market capitalization of US$1.43b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Addus HomeCare's net debt is only 0.81 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.6 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Addus HomeCare has boosted its EBIT by 38%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Addus HomeCare can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Addus HomeCare recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, Addus HomeCare's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! It's also worth noting that Addus HomeCare is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We think Addus HomeCare is no more beholden to its lenders, than the birds are to birdwatchers. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. Another factor that would give us confidence in Addus HomeCare would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

