Addus Homecare Expands with Gentiva Acquisition

Addus HomeCare Corporation has successfully acquired the personal care operations of Gentiva, expanding its reach to over 16,000 daily consumers across seven states, including Texas where it becomes the largest provider. Funded through a recent stock offering and credit facility, this $350 million purchase is expected to boost annual revenues by $280 million, aligning with Addus’ strategy to strengthen its market presence and financial growth.

