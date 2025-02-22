ADDUS HOMECARE Earnings Preview: Recent $ADUS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADDUS HOMECARE ($ADUS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $297,356,336 and earnings of $1.37 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADUS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADDUS HOMECARE Insider Trading Activity

ADDUS HOMECARE insiders have traded $ADUS stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R DIRK ALLISON (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $4,658,432 .

. MICHAEL D. WATTENBARGER (EVP/Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,917 shares for an estimated $2,921,266 .

. DAVID W. TUCKER (EVP / Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,285 shares for an estimated $2,034,953 .

. BRIAN POFF (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,839 shares for an estimated $879,654 .

. W BRADLEY BICKHAM (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $660,912 .

. SEAN GAFFNEY (EVP / Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,962 shares for an estimated $382,542

ROBERTON JAMES STEVENSON (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $272,250

CLIFF DONALD BLESSING (EVP/Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $213,592 .

. ESTEBAN LOPEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $128,765.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADDUS HOMECARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of ADDUS HOMECARE stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.