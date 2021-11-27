Addus HomeCare Corporation's (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Addus HomeCare's (NASDAQ:ADUS) stock is up by a considerable 9.4% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Addus HomeCare's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Addus HomeCare is:

7.3% = US$41m ÷ US$558m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Addus HomeCare's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

On the face of it, Addus HomeCare's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 17% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Addus HomeCare grew its net income at a significant rate of 27% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Addus HomeCare's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:ADUS Past Earnings Growth November 27th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is ADUS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ADUS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Addus HomeCare Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Addus HomeCare doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Addus HomeCare has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

