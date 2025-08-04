Addus HomeCare Corp. Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.05 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $18.07 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Addus HomeCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.30 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $349.44 million from $286.92 million last year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.05 Mln. vs. $18.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $349.44 Mln vs. $286.92 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.