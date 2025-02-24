Addus HomeCare Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.53 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $19.58 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Addus HomeCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.21 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $297.14 million from $276.35 million last year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.53 Mln. vs. $19.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $297.14 Mln vs. $276.35 Mln last year.

