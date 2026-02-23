Addus HomeCare Corp. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $29.78 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $19.52 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Addus HomeCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32.62 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to $373.07 million from $297.14 million last year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.78 Mln. vs. $19.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $373.07 Mln vs. $297.14 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.