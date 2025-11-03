Addus HomeCare Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.84 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $20.16 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Addus HomeCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.72 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.0% to $362.30 million from $289.78 million last year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.84 Mln. vs. $20.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $362.30 Mln vs. $289.78 Mln last year.

