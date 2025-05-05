Addus HomeCare Corp. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.23 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $15.83 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Addus HomeCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.04 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Addus HomeCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.23 Mln. vs. $15.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.97 last year.

