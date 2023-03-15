Addus HomeCare Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.90, changing hands as low as $97.67 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $73.655 per share, with $114.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.01.

