Addus HomeCare Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADUS

In trading on Friday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.98, changing hands as low as $83.59 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.57 per share, with $111.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.12.

