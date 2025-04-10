Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Surges 4.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) shares soared 4.9% in the last trading session to close at $101. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The upside can be attributed to relief-rally across global markets following the announcement of a 90-day pause on tariff hike by the United States.

This provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $339.94 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Addus HomeCare, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ADUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Addus HomeCare is a member of the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. One other stock in the same industry, LifeStance Health Group (LFST), finished the last trading session 5.8% higher at $6.91. LFST has returned -6% over the past month.

For LifeStance Health , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -11.1% over the past month to -$0.03. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. LifeStance Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

