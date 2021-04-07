Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.04, changing hands as low as $102.59 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $72.72 per share, with $129.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.98.

