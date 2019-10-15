Additional Support Tipped For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, rising almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just above the 1,625-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished barely higher on Tuesday following a mixed performance from the financial shares and weakness from the energy companies.

For the day, the index rose 1.01 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,627.01 after trading between 1,621.73 and 1,633.89. Volume was 19.268 billion shares worth 51.061 billion baht. There were 869 decliners and 609 gainers, with 469 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 2.18 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.67 percent, Banpu gained 0.81 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.47 percent, Bangkok Medical advanced 0.85 percent, BTS Group dropped 1.48 percent, Kasikornbank soared 2.37 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.60 percent, PTT lost 0.55 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 2.45 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 1.90 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.43 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.54 percent, TMB Bank plummeted 2.01 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.

The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.

Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

