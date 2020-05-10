Additional Support Seen For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after it had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 520 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,230-point plateau and it's called to open higher on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to expectations of easing Covid-19 restrictions and hopes for additional stimulus following weak U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, casinos, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 249.54 points or1.04 percent to finish at 24,230.17 after trading between 24,097.12 and 24,263.73.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment skyrocketed 5.09 percent, while AAC Technologies surged 3.99 percent, Tencent Holdings soared 2.70 percent, CITIC spiked 2.62 percent, CNOOC and Sino Land both accelerated 1.87 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 1.68 percent, Sands China climbed 1.30 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 1.19 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.79 percent, New World Development gathered 0.77 percent, AIA Group advanced 0.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.54 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.44 percent, WH Group sank 0.42 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.36 percent, China Life Insurance increased 0.13 percent and China Mobile was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow soared 455.43 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 24,331.32, while the NASDAQ spiked 141.66 points or 1.58 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.61 points or 1.69 percent to end at 2,929.80. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported a record nosedive in U.S. employment in April - although it still was not as bad as feared and may prompt further stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.19 or 5.1 percent at $24.74 a barrel.

