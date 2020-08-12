Additional Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for the queen's birthday, the Thai stock market has snapped the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1.1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,335-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 14.83 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 1,336.84 after trading between 1,332.24 and 1,343.16. Volume was 22.699 billion shares worth 71.983 billion baht. There were 758 gainers and 736 decliners, with 346 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.05 percent, while Thailand Airport skyrocketed 8.67 percent, Asset World advanced 1.03 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 4.79 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.93 percent, Bangkok Expressway accelerated 2.87 percent, BTS Group surged 6.53 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.76 percent, Kasikornbank rallied 3.02 percent, PTT lost 0.66 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 1.06 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 3.66 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.79 percent, TMB Bank spiked 2.15 percent and Krung Thai Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.