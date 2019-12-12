Additional Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday snapped the 10-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 65 points or 4.1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,565-point plateau and it may add to its recovery on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the energy producers and cement stocks were offset by weakness from the financials.

For the day, the index climbed 12.03 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 1,563.85 after trading between 1,557.10 and 1,568.62. Volume was 18.929 billion shares worth 56.739 billion baht. There were 1,067 gainers and 591 decliners, with 406 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.47 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.34 percent, Banpu advanced 0.88 percent, Bangkok Bank plummeted 4.44 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 1.21 percent, BTS Group gained 0.71 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 0.97 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 1.41 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.62 percent, PTT perked 1.79 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gathered 1.27 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 2.90 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.85 percent, Siam Concrete accelerated 1.09 percent, TMB Bank plunged 3.27 percent and Asset World and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday on renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow added 220.75 points or 0.79 percent to 28,132.05, while the NASDAQ gained 63.27 points or 0.73 percent top 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 rose 26.94 points or 0.86 percent to 3,168.57.

The early rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading.

Trump also met with top trade advisers to discuss current plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday; officials downplayed the repercussions the new tariffs would have on the U.S. economy.

Crude oil process were higher Thursday, supported by reports from OPEC that there could be an oil market deficit next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.42 or 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

