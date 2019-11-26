Additional Support Predicted For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 0.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,575-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 15.24 points or 0.13 percent to finish at the daily low of 11,576.82 after peaking at 11,642.96.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.18 percent, while CTBC Financial advanced 0.91 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.22 percent, First Financial collected 0.88 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.18 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.33 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.56 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.96 percent, MediaTek gained 0.36 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 0.36 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.03 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

