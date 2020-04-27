Additional Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 35 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,920-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus expectations and hopes that the U.S. economy will soon be re-opened. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 33.76 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 1,922.77 after trading between 1,894.62 and 1,929.82. Volume was 725 million shares worth 8 trillion won. There were 738 gainers and 126 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surged 10.50 percent, while KB Financial soared 9.97 percent, Hana Financial skyrocketed 16.85 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.01 percent, LG Electronics rose 1.49 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.47 percent, S-Oil gained 1.71 percent, POSCO perked 0.58 percent, SK Telecom added 1.67 percent, KEPCO spiked 5.76 percent, Hyundai Motors gathered 1.66 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 3.25 percent and SK Innovation and LG Chem were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 358.51 points or 1.51 percent to end at 24,133.78, while the NASDAQ gained 95.64 points or 1.11 percent to 8,730.16 and the S&P 500 rose 41.74 points or 1.47 percent to 2,878.48.

The strength on Wall Street came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy. Cuomo suggested the first phase, which involves low risk businesses in the manufacturing and construction sectors, could begin shortly after New York's stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Buying interest was also generated amid optimism about additional stimulus ahead of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Crude oil prices tanked on Monday amid mounting fears that production cuts might not be enough to counter the huge fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $4.16 or 24.6 percent at $12.78 a barrel.

