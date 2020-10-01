Additional Support Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,500-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to expectations for further stimulus. Technology stocks figure to lead the markets higher, although sliding oil prices may weigh. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 34.12 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 2,500.74 after trading between 2,477.09 and 2,504.12. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 918.8 million Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International surged 3.45 percent, while SATS soared 2.47 percent, DBS Group spiked 2.46 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 2.06 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rallied 2.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 1.92 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.90 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.84 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust gathered 1.83 percent, Genting Singapore perked 1.49 percent, CapitaLand advanced 1.48 percent, Comfort DelGro and SingTel both added 1.42 percent, Keppel Corp gained 1.35 percent, City Developments rose 1.31 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust increased 1.04 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 0.88 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.83 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.75 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.51 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.45 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.31 percent, Singapore Airlines was up 0.29 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Thursday, with the NASDAQ in particular posting standout gains.

The Dow rose 35.20 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 27,816.90, while the NASDAQ surged 159.00 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,326.51 and the S&P 500 gained 17.80 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,380.80.

The strength on Wall Street came on optimism that lawmakers will ultimately reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to work toward a potential agreement.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Commerce Department noted a steep drop in U.S. personal income in August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand as reports show new coronavirus cases continued to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $1.50 or 3.7 percent at $38.72 a barrel.

