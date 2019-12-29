Additional Support Predicted For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, rising more than 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,225-point plateau and it may see further upside on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations, weakness from the industrials and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index picked up 3.54 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,226.53 after trading between 3,220.47 and 3,230.93. Volume was 1.38 billion shares worth 544.70 million Singapore dollars. There were 239 gainers and 159 decliners.

Among the actives, Wilmar International surged 1.71 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings soared 1.40 percent, Singapore Exchange plunged 0.88 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust spiked 0.85 percent, Ascendas REIT accelerated 0.68 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.51 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 0.44 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 0.41 percent, Keppel Corp dropped 0.30 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.19 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.18 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Mapletree Logistics, Genting Singapore, United Overseas Bank, SingTel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro and CapitaLand all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.