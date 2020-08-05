Additional Support Predicted For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 45 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,530-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat and rising oil prices and optimism for stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 16.99 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 2,532.69 after trading between 2,513.16 and 2,549.07. Volume was 1.64 billion shares worth 1.41 billion Singapore dollars. There were 284 gainers and 169 decliners.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries skyrocketed 7.65 percent, while Venture Corporation surged 3.64 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 3.26 percent, Wilmar International spiked 3.22 percent, Comfort DelGro accelerated 2.96 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 2.75 percent, Genting Singapore plunged 2.74 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 2.37 percent, Keppel Corp gathered 2.11 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 1.85 percent, City Developments perked 1.72 percent, Ascendas REIT skidded 1.69 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 1.61 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.90 percent, SingTel gained 0.83 percent, SATS rose 0.74 percent, DBS Group rallied 0.71 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust sank 0.62 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.57 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust increased 0.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.46 percent, CapitaLand added 0.36 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 0.35 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.34 percent and Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as the NASDAQ hit a fresh record closing high.

The Dow jumped 373.05 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 27,201.52, while the NASDAQ added 57.23 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,998.40 and the S&P 500 rose 21.26 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,327.77.

The continued strength in the broader markets reflected optimism that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill after both sides noted progress in talks.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in service sector activity in July. But traders shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing a slowdown in private sector job growth last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.49 or 1.2 percent at $42.19 a barrel.

