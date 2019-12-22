Additional Support Predicted For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the industrials and telecoms, while the financials and plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 14.17 points or 0.89 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,610.18 after moving as low as 1,591.95. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 2.4 billion ringgit. There were 414 gainers and 387 decliners.

Among the actives, PPB Group surged 5.05 percent, while IOI Corporation soared 4.78 percent, Petronas Gas spiked 4.75 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 3.39 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 2.99 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.98 percent, AMMB Holdings gathered 1.54 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 1.43 percent, Maybank plunged 1.37 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 1.31 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.88 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.73 percent, Public Bank collected 0.71 percent, Digi.com added 0.66 percent, Genting shed 0.66 percent, Axiata gained 0.48 percent, Press Metal and Petronas Dagangan both lost 0.43 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 0.31 percent, MICS rose 0.12 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Sime Darby, Top Glove and RHB Capital were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.

The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

