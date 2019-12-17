Additional Support Predicted For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantation stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 7.60 points or 0.48 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,576.95 after moving as low as 1,564.25. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.9 billion ringgit. There were 439 decliners and 359 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove Corporation surged 4.72 percent, while Maxis soared 2.56 percent, MICS plummeted 2.45 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 2.35 percent, Petronas Gas tumbled 2.30 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 1.87 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.54 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.32 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.23 percent, Genting gathered 1.19 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 0.94 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.87 percent, Public Bank collected 0.85 percent, CIMB Group sank 0.76 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.62 percent, Dialog Group added 0.59 percent, Digi.com gained 0.44 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations increased 0.38 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.35 percent, Maybank was up 0.35 percent and Petronas Chemicals was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

