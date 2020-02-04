Additional Support Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 65 points or 3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,160-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the oil and chemical companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 39.02 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 2,157.90 after trading between 2,120.53 and 2,162.32.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.02 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.80 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.60 percent. Samsung Electronics accelerated 2.97 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.96 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 8.43 percent, SK Hynix jumped 2.53 percent, POSCO dipped 0.23 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.80 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.40 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.37 percent, S-Oil was up 0.23 percent, SK Innovations soared 3.64 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.