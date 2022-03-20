Additional Support Expected For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 95 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,330-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher opening, although last week's relief rally appears to be losing stream with tech and oil stocks figure to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the properties and industrials, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 7.92 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,330.63 after trading between 3,313.87 and 3,346.37. Volume was 1.85 billion shares worth 2.24 billion Singapore dollars. There were 288 gainers and 179 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rallied 1.05 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Jardine Matheson both advanced 0.92 percent, City Developments improved 0.54 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.70 percent, Dairy Farm International gathered 0.42 percent, DBS Group collected 0.12 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.65 percent, Hongkong Land strengthened 1.22 percent, Keppel Corp surged 3.88 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust increased 0.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.55 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation tumbled 0.91 percent, SATS skidded 0.75 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.54 percent, Singapore Airlines retreated 0.77 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings lost 0.43 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.99 percent, SingTel fell 0.39 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.72 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.09 percent, Wilmar International perked 0.22 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 2.22 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major average shook off early weakness on Friday to finish well into the green.

The Dow jumped 274.13 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 34,754.93, while the NASDAQ spiked 279.04 points or 2.05 percent to end at 13,893.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.45 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,463.12. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 8.1 percent, the Dow spiked 5.4 percent and the S&P gained 5.5 percent.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, with the major averages recovering from the sell-off sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although ongoing peace talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict on Friday, with the White House saying Biden described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in U.S. existing home sales in February. Also, the Conference Board's U.S. leading economic index rose more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Friday but still posted a weekly loss due to concerns about outlook for energy demand and recent data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $104.70 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures shed more than 3 percent in the week.

