Additional Support Expected For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market moved higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had halted the four-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 100 points or 4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,570-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index rose 8.67 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 2,572.36 after trading between 2,571.96 and 2,595.13. Volume was 1.04 billion shares worth 969.45 million Singapore dollars. There were 282 gainers and 155 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings surged 3.07 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.60 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 2.22 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.95 percent, Keppel Corp gathered 1.89 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.43 percent, Wilmar International perked 1.18 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust jumped 1.11 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust climbed 1.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropped 1.03 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.69 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.67 percent, DBS Group advanced 0.66 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.65 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.62 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.45 percent, SingTel rose 0.37 percent, Ascendas REIT and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both increased 0.34 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.21 percent and Genting Singapore and SATS were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.

The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.

