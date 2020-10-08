Additional Support Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,520-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on rising oil prices and stimulus optimism in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index surged 29.87 points or 2.01 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,519.43 after moving as low as 1,495.28. Volume was 6.286 billion shares worth 3.232 billion ringgit. There were 503 decliners and 469 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals skyrocketed 5.26 percent, while Press Metal surged 4.00 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 3.86 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 3.75 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 3.27 percent, Digi.com rallied 3.25 percent, Maybank jumped 2.82 percent, Public Bank climbed 2.70 percent, CIMB Group collected 2.64 percent, Genting gathered 2.54 percent, Genting Malaysia perked 2.44 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 2.25 percent, AMMB Holdings added 2.05 percent, PPB Group gained 2.05 percent, RHB Capital rose 1.56 percent, Maxis improved 1.19 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased 1.07 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.84 percent, Dialog Group added 0.80 percent, Axiata gained 0.69 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.59 percent, MISC increased 0.43 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.20 percent and Top Glove was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Thursday and mostly remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous day.

The Dow added 122.05 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 28,425.51, while the NASDAQ gained 56.38 points or 0.50 percent to end at 11,420.98 and the S&P 500 rose 27.38 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,446.83.

The strength on Wall Street reflects continued optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill following the latest comments from President Donald Trump - who pulled out of negotiations of a new stimulus earlier this week but now says "we have a really good chance of doing something."

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims came in higher than expected last week.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday due to the impact of Hurricane Delta on crude output in the Gulf of Mexico, and on hopes the U.S. will see some sort of stimulus sometime soon. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were up $1.24 or 3.1 percent at $41.19 a barrel.

