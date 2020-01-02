Additional Support Expected For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 450 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,540-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the reportedly forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index accelerated 353.77 points or 1.25 percent to finish at the daily high of 28,543.52 after moving as low as 28,245.97.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment surged 5.75 percent, while AIA Group soared 3.55 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 2.94 percent, Sands China Accelerated 2.64 percent, WH Group jumped 2.61 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 1.89 percent, Tencent Holdings gathered 1.81 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 1.68 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.62 percent, China Resources Land added 1.55 percent, Wharf Real Estate dropped 1.37 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 1.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.83 percent, Hengan International lost 0.72 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.54 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and Power Assets both increased 0.26 percent, China Mobile fell 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.21 percent, CNOOC added 0.15 percent and Henderson Land, BOC Hong Kong and CITIC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher Thursday on the first trading day of 2020, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 330.36 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,868.80, while the NASDAQ added 119.58 points or 1.33 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 rose 27.07 points or 0.84 percent to 3,257.85.

The rally on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to new record highs despite a lack of major catalysts. Traders continue to express optimism about the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed on January 15.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28, while the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to its highest level since January 2018.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and on hopes of increased demand for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide November numbers for retail sales later today; in October, sales plummeted 26.2 percent on year.

