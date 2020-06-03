Additional Support Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 370 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,320-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after data supported optimism for economic recovery following the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index accelerated 192.23 points or 1.73 percent to finish at 11,320.16 after trading between 11,182.52 and 11,330.52.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rallied 2.60 percent, while Mega Financial increased 1.29 percent, CTBC Financial soared 2.22 percent, Fubon Financial added 1.40 percent, First Financial rose 0.43 percent, E Sun Financial collected 2.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.52 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gathered 2.21 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 1.30 percent, Largan Precision spiked 4.53 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.23 percent, MediaTek gained 1.03 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 2.14 percent, Asia Cement increased 1.80 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 0.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 527.24 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 26,269.89, while the NASDAQ advanced 74.54 points or 0.78 percent to end at 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,122.87.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as new economic data added to investor optimism for a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed more than expected in May.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports that OPEC will likely extend production cuts by another month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.48 or 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

