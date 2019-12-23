Additional Support Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 160 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,020-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the technology stocks came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 63.15 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,022.23 after moving as low as 11,960.21.

Among the actives, Mega Financial gathered 0.98 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.21 percent, First Financial rose 0.21 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.52 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.44 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.18 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.82 percent, MediaTek gained 0.67 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.73 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.70 percent and Cathay Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

