Additional Support Called For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 2.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,855-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index 31.32 points or 1.72 percent to close at 1,857.08 after trading between 1,837.17 and 1,864.46. Volume was 872 million shares worth 9.8 trillion won. There were 757 gainers and 106 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 1.93 percent, while KB Financial gathered 2.00 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.63 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.45 percent, LG Electronics rose 1.49 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 6.94 percent, LG Chem increased 3.65 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.11 percent, S-Oil gained 2.28 percent, SK Innovation added 0.93 percent, POSCO perked 1.10 percent, SK Telecom surged 3.16 percent, KEPCO soared 3.67 percent, Hyundai Motors spiked 2.25 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.

